Netanyahu Slams ICC Prosecutor: “Moral Outrage Of Historic Proportions”; Compares Him To Nazi-Enabling Judges

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has strongly condemned the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan’s decision to seek arrest warrants against democratically elected Israeli leaders, including himself, calling it a “moral outrage of historic proportions.”

“Israel is waging a just war against Hamas, a genocidal terrorist organization that perpetrated the worst attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust. Hamas massacred 1200 Jews, raped Jewish women, burned Jewish babies, took hundreds hostage. Now, in the face of these horrors, Mr. Khan creates a twisted and false moral equivalence between the leaders of Israel and the henchmen of Hamas. This is like creating a moral equivalence after September 11th between President Bush and Osama Bin Laden, or during World War II between FDR and Hitler.”

“What a travesty of justice!” Netanyahu said. “What a disgrace!”

The Israeli Prime Minister assured that the attempt to deny Israel its right to self-defense will “utterly fail.” He said that 80 years ago, the Jewish people were defenseless, but now they have a state and an army to defend it. Netanyahu vowed that Israel will continue to wage war against Hamas in full compliance with international law, taking unprecedented measures to protect innocent civilians and ensure humanitarian assistance reaches those in need.

“He’s doing something else,” Netanyahu added. “He is callously pouring gasoline on the fires of antisemitism that are raging across the world. Through this incendiary decision, Mr. Khan takes his place among the great antisemites in modern times. He now stands alongside those infamous German judges who donned their robes and upheld laws that denied the Jewish people their most basic rights and enabled the Nazis to perpetrate the worst crime in history.”

“To all the enemies of Israel, including their collaborators in The Hague, I renew that pledge today. Israel will wage our war against Hamas until that war is won. Because never again is now.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)