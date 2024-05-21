AOC Backs Bill To Strip Tax-Exempt Status From Nonprofits Benefitting Israeli Yishuvim

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has thrown her support behind a New York state bill that aims to revoke tax-exempt status from nonprofit organizations that support Israeli yishuvim.

“It is more important now than ever to hold the Netanyahu government accountable for endorsing and, in fact, supporting some of this settler violence that prevents a lasting peace,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement.

The bill, which faces slim chances of passing in the New York legislature, seeks to ensure that “the ongoing atrocities that we see happening in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as the ongoing enabling of armed militias to terrorize Palestinians in the West Bank, do not benefit from New York State charitable tax exemptions.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)