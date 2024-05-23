Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: Chareidi Man Overpowers Muslim Attacker In Zurich


A Chareidi man in Zurich, Switzerland was attacked on Wednesday by a Muslim man, who began beating and cursing him, Kikar H’Shabbat reported on Thursday.

The Chareidi quickly turned the tables around and managed to overpower his assailant, knock him to the ground, and hold him down until the police arrived.

The police handcuffed and arrested him and brought him to the station for questioning.

Apart from being antisemitic, the Muslim seems to suffer from a lack of intelligence as he attacked a man at least double his weight.

In March, a Muslim teen stabbed a Chareidi man in Zurich eight times, leaving him seriously injured.

B’Chasdei Hashem, the man eventually recovered after being hospitalized for a month, many police officers patrol the streets of the frum neighborhood, and as can be seen in the video, many police officers quickly arrived at the scene.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



