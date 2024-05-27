TRUMP SAYS THANKS: Rashida Tlaib Tells Literal Terror Supporters Not To Vote For Biden Due To Gaza War

Speaking at the People’s Conference for Palestine in Detroit, Michigan, Rep. Rashida Tlaib called on voters to oppose President Joe Biden in the upcoming 2024 presidential election due to his handling of the ongoing war in Gaza and his support for Israel. Tlaib specifically condemned Biden’s assertion that Israel is not committing genocide.

The People’s Conference for Palestine is an event that advocated on behalf of literal terrorism, honored terrorists, and had Wisam Rafeedie, a member of a terrorist organization as a panelist. Rafeedie is an activist for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. The PFLP is designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the US State Department.

The keynote speaker at the event was Sana’ Daqqah, the wife of PFLP terrorist Walid Daqqah. He passed away from bone marrow cancer on April 8 in an Israeli prison. He had been incarcerated for his role as the leader of the PFLP cell responsible for the abduction, torture, and murder of Israeli soldier Moshe Tamam in 1984.

During a recent panel discussion, several terrorists, including Daqqah, Bassel al-Araj, Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, Udai Tamimi, and Black Liberation Army convicted murderer Assata Shakur, were repeatedly praised and quoted by the speakers. The panel, which emphasized and legitimized terrorism under the term “armed resistance,” featured activist Sarah Abdelshamy as the moderator.

Abdelshamy opened the session by commending the exchange of imprisoned Palestinian terrorists for Hamas hostages and lauding the success of the October 7 attack by the terrorist group. “In the past eight months, we’ve seen incredible images of victory – from witnessing the families of political prisoners reunite with and embrace their loved ones for the first time in years – to scenes of our heroic people breaking down the siege that has suffocated the Gaza Strip for 17 years,” Abdelshamy said.

During her address, Tlaib denounced the U.S. government for sending “billions of dollars” annually to Israel, which she described as an “apartheid government.”

Tlaib’s remarks targeted Biden and lawmakers who have condemned anti-Israel protests and encampments on college campuses in recent months. “It is cowardly,” she said. “But, we’re not gonna forget in November, are we? The International Court of Justice just ruled that the Israeli government must stop its invasion of Rafah. But, President Biden says what’s happening in Gaza is not a genocide. Where’s your red line, President Biden?”

This is not the first time Tlaib has encouraged voters to oppose Biden. In February, she urged voters in Michigan to vote “uncommitted” in the state’s primary election. Additionally, Tlaib has previously refrained from saying whether she would vote for Biden, advising voters to consider the “whole ballot.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)