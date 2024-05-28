UNGRATEFUL: Government Report Slams Netanyahu For Covid-Era Deal With Pfizer To Get Vaccines To Israel

Israel’s state comptroller has issued a critical report on the country’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis, specifically targeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for making major decisions without the approval of their respective coronavirus cabinets.

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman highlighted that Netanyahu made a deal with Pfizer, granting the company exclusivity in providing COVID vaccines to Israel through March 2021, without updating or consulting the COVID cabinet. While acknowledging the urgency and importance of the decision, Englman emphasized that such a significant move should not have been made unilaterally.

The report also criticizes Bennett for similar actions during his tenure as prime minister, noting that he too made major COVID-related decisions without consulting his coronavirus cabinet.

Additionally, the state comptroller released a second report condemning the government for its lack of progress in reducing the number of traffic deaths each year. This report underscores ongoing concerns about the government’s effectiveness in addressing critical public safety issues.

