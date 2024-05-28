WATCH: Jerry Seinfeld Becomes Emotional During Interview About Witnessing Oct. 7 Aftermath

Jerry Seinfeld became visibly emotional on Tuesday as he reflected on his trip to Israel following the October 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas and addressed the anti-Israel protests he has encountered across the United States.

In a candid interview on “Honestly with Bari Weiss” from The Free Press, Seinfeld discussed the recent incidents where anti-Israel protesters disrupted his appearances. Earlier this month, a stand-up gig in Virginia was interrupted by a protester accusing the comedian of being a “genocide supporter.” Seinfeld also faced hecklers during his Duke University commencement speech in May, with students shouting “Free Palestine” and walking out as he was introduced. Similar protests greeted him after his “State of the World Jewry Address” with Weiss in February, where one agitator called him “Nazi scum.”

Addressing these protests, Seinfeld said he appreciates young people’s political engagement but believes their “aim” needs correction. “It’s so silly,” he remarked. “They want to express this sincere, intense rage. But again, a little off target.”

The conversation shifted to Seinfeld’s December visit to Israel following the October 7 attacks. He described it as “the most powerful experience” of his life. When pressed by Weiss, Seinfeld grew emotional and could only say, “You know, you just…you know.”

Weiss asked if he was thinking of someone in particular, to which Seinfeld nodded, becoming tearful. “Sorry,” he apologized, using a handkerchief to compose himself.

Seinfeld has faced backlash from pro-Hamas activists for his open support of Israel amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Following the deadly attacks on October 7, he posted an “I Stand With Israel” message on Instagram. “I lived and worked on a Kibbutz in Israel when I was 16 and I have loved our Jewish homeland ever since,” he wrote. “My heart is breaking from these attacks and atrocities. But we are also a very strong people in our hearts and minds.”

