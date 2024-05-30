WATCH: Moving Bris Held For Son Of Fallen IDF Soldier And Rebbi

Six months after the tragic loss of Rabbi Na’aman Eshchar during a military operation in northern Israel, his newborn son had his bris performed at Ma’achal Hagvura in Jerusalem, with nearly 1,000 people in attendance.

Rabbi Eshchar’s wife, Tsuf, chose Shachar Shimon to be the baby’s name.

The Eshchar family chose to hold the ceremony at Ma’achal Hagvura, a venue that has become a symbol of support for bereaved families. They also joined the call for the Israeli government to continue the war until Israel achieves complete victory, a demand echoed by many families who have lost loved ones in the conflict.

Rabbi Eshchar, a 32-year-old father of two, was killed in October 2023 when his tank flipped over during military operations on Israel’s northern border. He was a Rebbi at the hesder yeshiva in Shadmot Mechola and a selfless individual who had donated a kidney to a stranger just four months before his death. Despite being barred from enlisting in the reserves due to his kidney donation, Rabbi Eshchar fought to overturn the ban and continue serving his country.

