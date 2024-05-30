ENDORSED BY EVIL: Iran’s Supreme Leader Praises American College Students For Anti-Israel Protests

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran and world’s largest sponsor of terror, has expressed his admiration for American college students who have protested the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. In a letter, Khamenei commended the students for “standing on the right side of history” and forming a “branch of the Resistance Front” against their government’s support of Israel.

Khamenei accused the US and Britain of “importing” terrorists into the region after World War II, leading to the establishment of Israel. He claimed that the “global Zionist elite” has labeled the students’ “courageous, humane resistance” as “terrorism.”

He also praised professors and staff who have joined the protests, calling their support a “significant and consequential development.”

