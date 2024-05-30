Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

ENDORSED BY EVIL: Iran’s Supreme Leader Praises American College Students For Anti-Israel Protests


Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran and world’s largest sponsor of terror, has expressed his admiration for American college students who have protested the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. In a letter, Khamenei commended the students for “standing on the right side of history” and forming a “branch of the Resistance Front” against their government’s support of Israel.

Khamenei accused the US and Britain of “importing” terrorists into the region after World War II, leading to the establishment of Israel. He claimed that the “global Zionist elite” has labeled the students’ “courageous, humane resistance” as “terrorism.”

He also praised professors and staff who have joined the protests, calling their support a “significant and consequential development.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

RED WAVE? Election Model Shows Trump, Republicans Winning White House, House And Senate In 2024 Elections

SHOCKING FOOTAGE: Man Arrested After Attempting To Ram Yeshiva Students Outside Brooklyn Yeshiva

COALITION CRISIS: Gafni: “If Chareidi Chinuch Funds Aren’t Transferred, We’re Quitting The Gov’t”

El Al Profit Hits Record $80.5 Million In One Quarter With Ticket Prices Through The Roof

Bombs Used in Deady Rafah Strike, Are US-Made GBU-39 Bombs Designed To Reduce Casualties

National Security Adviser: “War In Gaza Will Last For At Least Another 7 Months”

ALARMING VIDEO: Hamas Terrorists Fire At Jewish Yishuv Near Netanya

H’YD: 3 IDF Soldiers Killed In Explosion In Booby-Trapped Building

Nikki Haley Writes “FINISH THEM” On IDF Tank Shell On Visit To Israel

Meta Blocks Popular Hungarian Daf Yomi Shiur, Sparking Accusations of Antisemitism

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network