HIDING UNDER PATIENTS: IDF Troops Recently Killed In Gaza Were In Tunnel Beneath A Clinic

A devastating incident occurred in southern Gaza’s Rafah on Tuesday, resulting in the loss of three soldiers. According to the military, a booby-trapped tunnel shaft located inside a medical clinic exploded, claiming the lives of three members of the Nahal Brigade’s 50th Battalion.

The events unfolded when IDF forces came under anti-tank missile fire from an UNRWA school in Rafah. In response, a raid was launched against the school and adjacent buildings, including a mosque and clinic. During searches, the booby-trapped tunnel was discovered, leading to the tragic loss of life.

Further searches revealed a cache of weapons and additional tunnel shafts within the school complex, including inside classrooms.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)