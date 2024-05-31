IDF Uncovers Extensive Weapons Caches In Rafah As Gaza-Wide Operations Continue

IDF troops have made significant discoveries in their ongoing intelligence-based operations in the Rafah area, uncovering numerous weapons and military equipment belonging to Hamas. The finds include long-range rockets, RPGs, explosive devices, vests, ammunition, and additional military equipment.

In central Rafah, IDF troops located Hamas rocket launchers, terror tunnel shafts, and weapons, and dismantled a weapons storage facility. Meanwhile, IDF troops directed Israeli Air Force (IAF) aircraft to target and eliminate a Hamas Nukhba terrorist operating in the area.

Over the past few days, IDF troops have made significant progress in eastern Jabaliya, dismantling hundreds of meters of terror tunnel routes and eliminating terrorists in short-quarters encounters and using tank fire. IAF aircraft also struck several Hamas terrorists in the area.

In central Gaza, IDF troops continue operational activities, directing IAF aircraft to target and eliminate terrorists operating nearby. Over the past day, IAF fighter jets and additional aircraft have struck numerous terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including weapons storage facilities, armed terrorist cells, terror infrastructure, and military compounds.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)