STUNNER: Biden Leading Trump By Just Single Digits In Deep Blue New York


A poll released on Thursday shows President Biden holding an uncomfortably slim lead over former President Donald Trump in New York, a traditionally Democratic stronghold. The Emerson College Polling/The Hill/PIX11 survey found that Biden leads Trump by 7 points, 48% to 41%, in a head-to-head matchup. This lead expands to 10 points when undecided voters are factored in.

The poll also reveals that Trump performs better when third-party candidates are included, garnering 44% support to Biden’s 38%. Notably, independent voters in New York are backing Trump by a significant margin, with 43% supporting him compared to 33% for Biden.

Th poll result is significant, as a Republican presidential candidate has not won New York in the general election since 1984, when Ronald Reagan defeated Walter Mondale. In 2016 and 2020, Trump lost the state to Hillary Clinton and Biden, respectively, by substantial margins.

Last week, Trump held his first campaign rally in New York since 2016, drawing a crowd of 8,000-10,000 people in the South Bronx. While smaller than his recent rally in New Jersey, which drew around 100,000 people, the event demonstrated Trump’s ability and willingness to campaign in traditionally Democratic areas.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



