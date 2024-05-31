Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Concludes 3-Week Operation In Jabaliya; 7 Hostages Recovered, Hundreds Of Terrorists Killed [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]


The IDF has announced the completion of a nearly three-week-long operation in northern Gaza’s Jabaliya, one of the most densely populated areas in Gaza. The 98th Division, comprising the 7th, 460th, and Paratroopers brigades, engaged in intense battles, killing hundreds of terror operatives and recovering the bodies of seven Israeli hostages slain by Hamas on October 7.

According to the IDF, Hamas transformed Jabaliya’s civilian infrastructure into a “fortified combat complex,” firing at troops from schools and civilian shelters, and building extensive tunnel networks under civilian buildings. The troops faced massive RPG fire, with over 120 anti-tank projectiles launched, as well as numerous incidents of planted explosive devices, sniper fire, and drones dropping bombs.

The operation resulted in the destruction of dozens of terror sites, hundreds of weapons, and several weapon-manufacturing sites and rocket launchers. Combat engineers demolished approximately 12 kilometers of Hamas tunnels, including two attack tunnels that reached around 500 meters from the Israeli border.

The IDF estimates that around 500-600 terror operatives were killed during the operation, with 350 verified so far. Over 200 airstrikes were conducted in support of ground forces, targeting and killing gunmen, including Hamas field commanders.

The operation came at a cost, with ten Israeli soldiers killed, including Sgt. First Class (res.) Adar Gavriel, 24, who was killed yesterday. The IDF has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Gavriel’s death.

The 98th Division will now undergo rest, training, and planning for future operations in Gaza.

