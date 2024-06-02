Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HaRav Landau Requests Tehillim During Supreme Court Hearing


HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau requested that the Chareidi public say Tehillim on Sunday morning as Israel’s Supreme Court holds a hearing on the future of the Chareidi draft law and funding for yeshivos.

A special call from HaRav Landau was published, stating: “Since this morning there is a decisive meeting of the Supreme Court regarding the recruitment of Bnei Yeshivos, rachmana litzlan, we ask all Bnei Yeshivos and all of Am Yisrael in every location to recite pirkei Tehillim after Shacharis for the continuation of limmud Torah and to be mechazeik, especially in intensifying limmud HaTorah and diligence from the beginning of Seder Aleph while the hearing is taking place.”

HaRav Landau has said more than once that a decree against Bnei Yeshivos is perilous for Klal Yisrael, especially at a time when Israel is being actively attacked by its enemies on multiple fronts.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



