DRAMA AT HIGH COURT: Judges Demand To Know Why 3,000 Chareidim Aren’t Drafted Immediately

In a tense hearing at the High Court of Justice, judges challenged the government’s legal counsel, Attorney Doron Taubman, on the issue of conscripting Charedim into the army, pressing Taubman to explain why the government cannot commit to drafting even a small percentage of the approximately 63,000 eligible men.

The hearing comes as part the court’s response to petitions filed by left-wing organizations demanding that all funding to yeshivos be permanently halted and that the IDF immediately begin drafting Chareidim.

The petitions are being deliberated by an expanded panel of nine judges headed by acting Supreme Court President Uzi Vogelman.

After the Chareidi draft law expired, the Supreme Court issued an interim order halting funding to yeshivos for bochurim ages 18-26. Sunday’s hearing will determine whether to continue the ban on funding yeshivos and whether draft notices will sent to tens of thousands of bochurim and avreichim.

Acting Supreme Court President Uzi Vogelman referenced Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara’s statement that the IDF does not need to draft every single eligible Charedi man, but rather can do so gradually. Vogelman emphasized that the High Court’s 2017 ruling, which deemed mass military service exemptions illegal and discriminatory, must be taken into account.

Taubman argued that the government cannot dictate to the IDF and Defense Ministry how to draft Charedi men, citing various considerations such as the army’s capacity to absorb soldiers with unique religious requirements and societal effects. However, Justice Noam Sohlberg pointed out that the IDF had previously declared it could accept 3,000 Charedi soldiers, questioning how it could not absorb that number, especially during a time of war.

Justice Yael Wilner further pressed Taubman, demanding to know if the government supports or opposes the limited conscription of 3,000 Charedi men. Taubman responded, “We have not addressed the conscription of 3,000 men in principle.”

Ahead of the hearing, Harav Dov Landau urged Charedim across the country and world to say Tehillim during it, beseeching Rachamei Shamayim to allow lomdei torah to continue their lifelong work.

