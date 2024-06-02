SECURITY TIGHT: Israel Day Parade Kicks Off In Manhattan Amid Terror Fears

The annual Israel parade was kicking off this morning along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, with tens of thousands of participants and attendees expected.

The parade, now officially called “Israel Day on Fifth” because of the route along Fifth Avenue from 57th Street to 74th Street in Manhattan, will focus on solidarity, strength and resilience, rather than being the usual, more joyous celebration.

“This is not a mood of confetti and music,” said Mark Treyger, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council. “This is more of a mood of unwavering, ironclad solidarity with hostages to bring them home, and also our unwavering love and pride in our Jewish identity.”

Despite no specific threats to the parade, city officials are taking all necessary precautions to ensure a safe and successful event.

Security will be tighter than usual along the parade route and surrounding areas. The New York City Police Department (NYPD) has announced a high police presence, including drone surveillance, K-9 units, bike patrols, fencing and barriers, designated entry points for spectators, metal detectors for all spectators, and a ban on backpacks, large bags, and coolers.

Hatzolah from across the city’s five boroughs has also deployed a massive amount of resources, including ambulances, EMTs, paramedics, and a mobile command center.

Spectators will only be allowed to line the east side of Fifth Avenue, with the west side blocked off by police.

