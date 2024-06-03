WATCH: IDF Intercepts Ballistic Missile Fired At Eilat From Yemen

The IDF spokesperson said on Monday morning that Israel’s Arrow missile defense system intercepted a surface-to-surface air missile on the way to Israel from the Red Sea.

The missile, which was launched by the Houthis in Yemen, was headed toward Eilat, triggering sirens in the city.

The Houthis have fired several missiles and drones at Eilat since October 7th. All of them were shot down by Israel’s air defense sytems except for one long-range cruise missile that landed in an open area north of Eilat in March.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)