Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Spain Applies To Join South Africa’s Case At Top UN Court Accusing Israel Of Genocide


Spain will ask a United Nations court for permission to join South Africa’s case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza, its foreign minister announced Thursday.

Mexico, Colombia, Nicaragua, Libya and the Palestinians have already requested to join the case currently being heard at the court in The Hague, Netherlands.

The court has ordered Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah but stopped short of ordering a cease-fire for the enclave. Israel has not complied.

“We take the decision because of the ongoing military operation in Gaza,” Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said in Madrid. “We want peace to return to Gaza and the Middle East, and for that to happen we must all support the court.”

Spain, along with Norway and Ireland, officially recognized a Palestinian state last week. On Tuesday, Slovenia also passed a decree in its Parliament recognizing a Palestinian state.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Thousands Gather In Crown Heights For Levaya Of Renowned Chabad Shliach Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky Z”L [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

SERIOUS INCIDENT: 4 Heavily Armed Terrorists Try To Infiltrate Israel’s Southern Border, 1 Soldier Killed

H’YD: IDF Reservist, Father Of 4, Killed In Hezbollah Attack, 9 Soldiers Injured

NORTHERN FIRES: Twice The Damage Of The 2nd Lebanon War

MAILBAG: Dear YWN, Your Articles Are Rubbish And Accomplish Nothing Good

Lieberman: “We’re On The Way To A Holocaust”

Wall Street Journal: “Behind Closed Doors, Biden Shows Signs of Slipping”

GOTTA KEEP HAMAS HAPPY: Democrats Planning “Large” Boycott Of Netanyahu’s Address To Congress

Tens Of Thousands Mark Yom Yerushalayim With Dancing At Kosel [VIDEOS]

IDF Denies Report It Nixed Shifa Hospital Raid To Save Hostages In Early Days Of War

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network