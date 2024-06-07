DISGRACEFUL: UN Lumps Israel And Hamas Together On “List of Shame” For Rights Violations Against Children

The United Nations has added Israel and Hamas to its annual “list of shame” for committing grave rights violations against children in armed conflict. This marks the first time a democratic country has been included on the list, which also features Russia, the Islamic State, al-Qaeda, Boko Haram, and other countries with notorious human rights records.

The inclusion of Israel and Hamas in the annex of the Secretary-General’s report has sparked outrage from Israel, with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu blasting the move.

“Today the UN added itself to the black list of history when it joined those who support the Hamas murderers. The IDF is the most moral army in the world; no delusional UN decision will change that,” Netanyahu said.

Gilad Erdan, Israel’s Permanent Representative to the UN, received the formal notification from Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s chief of staff and condemned the decision. Erdan stated, “This immoral decision will only aid the terrorists and reward Hamas. The only one who is blacklisted today is the Secretary-General, whose decisions since the war started and even before are rewarding terrorists, incentivizing them to use children for terror acts.”

Erdan warned that the decision would embolden Hamas to continue using schools and hospitals for military purposes, prolonging the war and suffering.

“Shame on him,” Erdan declared, addressing the UN Secretary-General.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)