THE BAD IDEA IS BACK! US Central Command Reestablishes Temporary Pier For Gaza Aid Deliveries


US Central Command (CENTCOM) has successfully rebuilt a temporary pier in Gaza, enabling the resumption of humanitarian aid deliveries by sea. The pier’s reestablishment ensures the continued supply of essential aid to the people of Gaza, according to a CENTCOM statement.

In the coming days, CENTCOM will facilitate the transportation of critical food and emergency supplies in support of the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

The temporary pier, which cost $320 million to assemble, was damaged by bad weather last week, prompting a brief suspension of aid deliveries. The repairs reportedly cost $22 million – a waste of money all around.

