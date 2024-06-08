“גיבור ישראל:” Fallen Officer Also Saved Countless Lives On Oct. 7th

Yamam Commander Arnon Zamora, H”yd, 36, heroically led Israeli forces in one of the most daring rescue operations in IDF history and tragically paid with his life.

After he retrieved the hostages, he was critically wounded when dozens of terrorists opened fire on the Israeli forces with RPGs, machine guns and rifles. He was evacuated to a hospital in Israel where his death was pronounced.

Zamora also saved countless lives on October 7th when he led the battle against Hamas terrorists near the southern community of Yad Mordechai. He killed dozens of terrorists and prevented them from infiltrating the kibbutz. When the battle at Yad Mordechai ended, he continued battling terrorists at the Nachal Oz and Be’eeri kibbutzim

The rescue operation has been renamed Operation Arnon in his honor.

He left behind a wife and two children.

