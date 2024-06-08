Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

“גיבור ישראל:” Fallen Officer Also Saved Countless Lives On Oct. 7th


Yamam Commander Arnon Zamora, H”yd, 36, heroically led Israeli forces in one of the most daring rescue operations in IDF history and tragically paid with his life.

After he retrieved the hostages, he was critically wounded when dozens of terrorists opened fire on the Israeli forces with RPGs, machine guns and rifles. He was evacuated to a hospital in Israel where his death was pronounced.

Zamora also saved countless lives on October 7th when he led the battle against Hamas terrorists near the southern community of Yad Mordechai. He killed dozens of terrorists and prevented them from infiltrating the kibbutz. When the battle at Yad Mordechai ended, he continued battling terrorists at the Nachal Oz and Be’eeri kibbutzim

The rescue operation has been renamed Operation Arnon in his honor.

He left behind a wife and two children.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

THE BAD IDEA IS BACK! US Central Command Reestablishes Temporary Pier For Gaza Aid Deliveries

DISGRACEFUL: UN Lumps Israel And Hamas Together On “List of Shame” For Rights Violations Against Children

GOOD RIDDANCE: IDF Rafah Airstrike Kills Senior Terrorist In Hamas’ General Security Force

Trump Opens Up To Dr. Phil: “Maybe I Could Use A Psychiatrist” [VIDEO]

‘DESCRIBING HIMSELF?’: Joe Biden Fires Back After Donald Trump Calls Him ‘Weak And Pathetic’

REJECTED: Hamas Leader Yahye Sinwar Turns Down Yet Another Deal That Could Lead To Peace

Half Of Hamas Forces Are Dead; Terrorists Switch To Guerilla Welfare

SHOCKING REVELATION: Longtime New Square Shabbos Goy Fired After Revealing He Is Jewish

TRAGEDY: 1-Year-OId Infant Niftar After Being Mistakenly Left In Hot Car In Sderot

DEADLY SHOTS? New Study Suggests Covid Vaccines May Be Behind Many Post-Pandemic Deaths

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network