IDF Chief Of Staff Calls To Recruit Chareidim: “We Want To Do It In The Right Way”


IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi held a situational assessment and tour in central Gaza with the head of the Southern Command, Maj.-Gen. Yaron Finkelman, and other senior IDF officials.

During the tour, Halevi said: “We want to expand our base as much as possible. There’s an opportunity for change in Chareidi society – not broad enough – but there’s a desire for a change.”

“We want to move forward not because it’s nice but first and foremost because it’s necessary…every Chareidi battalion we establish will decrease the need for thousands of reserve soldiers. It’s now a clear need and therefore we want to encourage it strongly. And we want to do it in the right way, do it well.”

  1. Firstly I want point out what I think is more important than whether chareidim are drafted or not. Israel and North Korea are basically the only countries in the world that draft (non religious) women. We should use all our powers to end this. Perhaps volunteering many yeshiva bachurim to take their place if necessary.
    Secondly the ideal system would be to for all men to go to the army except leviim. Perhaps you could have leviim who arent up to learning to switch their place with a yisrael.

