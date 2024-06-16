IDF Chief Of Staff Calls To Recruit Chareidim: “We Want To Do It In The Right Way”

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi held a situational assessment and tour in central Gaza with the head of the Southern Command, Maj.-Gen. Yaron Finkelman, and other senior IDF officials.

During the tour, Halevi said: “We want to expand our base as much as possible. There’s an opportunity for change in Chareidi society – not broad enough – but there’s a desire for a change.”

“We want to move forward not because it’s nice but first and foremost because it’s necessary…every Chareidi battalion we establish will decrease the need for thousands of reserve soldiers. It’s now a clear need and therefore we want to encourage it strongly. And we want to do it in the right way, do it well.”

