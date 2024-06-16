Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF Announces Death Of Another Soldier In Booby-Trapped Building In Rafah


The IDF on Sunday evening announced the death of Staff Sgt. Tzur Avraham, H’yd, 22, from Modi’in.

Avraham, who served in the Nachal Brigade, was killed in Rafah on Sunday when the building he was searching partially collapsed after an explosive device was detonated in a hidden tunnel shaft.

An officer was seriously wounded in the explosion and two soldiers were moderately wounded.

Earlier on Sunday, the IDF announced the deaths of ten soldiers, eight in an APC explosion on Shabbos and two in a tank incident on Motzei Shabbos. In addition, another soldier who was seriously wounded in a booby-trapped building in Rafah last week died of his wounds on Shabbos.

Their deaths increase the death toll of the ground war in Gaza to 312.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



One Response

  1. What horrifying conditions. We enter buildings hoping to find hostages or eliminate terrorists, meanwhile the buildings have been booby trapped with explosives in hidden tunnels within the buildings, activated by our presence or remotely. Destroying these buildings, after our roof knocks, should be considered a valid approach, but we refrain until we know they are empty of civilians, and weaponry/evidence has been seized. Low end drones could be sent in first, if possible, perhaps carrying scarecrows. Also, do we maintain a constant monitoring library on each building. If no one goes in or out, perhaps it’s only access is by tunnels. This is why other countries carpet bomb whole areas, but they aren’t careful about collateral damage. It should be a zechus for us for shamira.

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

High Court Orders Suspension of Investigation into IDF and Shin Bet’s Handling of October 7 Attack

NIFTAR: One of Yemen’s Last Remaining Jews, Yihye Ben-Yosef Z”L [SEE VIDEO OF LEVAYA]

BDE: Rebbetzin Tziporah Altar, Almanah Of Pnei Menachem, Mother Of HaGaon HaRav Shaul Altar

3 Classmates From Shalavim Yeshivah Killed Together In APC Explosion

US Planned But Never Executed Special Forces Raid To Rescue Hamas Hostages

HORRIFIC – 10 SOLDIERS KILLED IN GAZA: 8 Killed In Rafah Incident, 2 In Northern Gaza

BIDEN’S AMERICA: Armed Venezuelan Migrants Carjack Off-Duty NYPD Officer In Harlem

Technical Glitch in IDF Intelligence Unit’s System Revealed Ahead of Deadly October 7th Attack

Dramatic Footage: “Noa, We’re Taking You Home”

H’YD: IDF Soldier Injured In Rafah Dies Of His Wounds

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network