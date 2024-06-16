IDF Announces Death Of Another Soldier In Booby-Trapped Building In Rafah

The IDF on Sunday evening announced the death of Staff Sgt. Tzur Avraham, H’yd, 22, from Modi’in.

Avraham, who served in the Nachal Brigade, was killed in Rafah on Sunday when the building he was searching partially collapsed after an explosive device was detonated in a hidden tunnel shaft.

An officer was seriously wounded in the explosion and two soldiers were moderately wounded.

Earlier on Sunday, the IDF announced the deaths of ten soldiers, eight in an APC explosion on Shabbos and two in a tank incident on Motzei Shabbos. In addition, another soldier who was seriously wounded in a booby-trapped building in Rafah last week died of his wounds on Shabbos.

Their deaths increase the death toll of the ground war in Gaza to 312.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)