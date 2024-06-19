HISTORIC: 5 Leading Gedolim From Eretz Yisroel To Visit America In Effort To Raise $100 Million For Yeshivos

This coming week will see a historic joint visit to the United States by five of the leading contemporary gedolei hador from Eretz Yisroel, who are making an arduous trip to America to raise desperately needed funds for yeshivos and kollelim in Eretz Hakodesh.

The visit by the gedolim – Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, Rav Yaakov Hillel, Rav Don Segal, Rav Dov Landau and the Rachmastrivker Rebbe – comes after the Israeli government instituted massive funding cuts to yeshivos and kollelim in April, leaving a gaping hole in the finances of Torah institutions across Eretz Yisroel.

More specifically, the government cut roughly $107 million (393,245,616 shekel) in stipends disbursed to yeshivos and kollelim over the next year, necessitating this trip to America, where the roshei yeshiva will attempt to raise those funds from machzikei torah.

The trip will commence on Motzei Shabbos, with the gedolim landing in New York on Sunday morning. They will be in the US for approximately three days, leading a whirlwind fundraising tour of Jewish communities in seven cities: Brooklyn, Manhattan, Monsey, the 5 Towns, Lakewood, Deal and Toronto.

The majority of events the gedolim will attend are expected to be closed-door, although there may be limited opportunities for the wider public to see and hear from them.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)