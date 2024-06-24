Top Elected Officials Condemn Violent Antisemitic Assault In Los Angeles After Public Outcry

A violent clash between pro-Palestinian demonstrators and supporters of Israel outside the Adas Torah shul in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of Los Angeles is now being widely condemned by political leaders and local officials following outrage over their silence.

President Biden, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass denounced the incident, which resulted in one arrest and left no injuries reported. The individual arrested is facing a misdemeanor charge for carrying a prohibited item at a protest – a spiked flag. Shockingly, there have been no arrests for assault or anything like that.

Newsom called the incident “antisemitic hatred” and said it has “no place in California.” Bass labeled the violence “abhorrent” and “unacceptable,” adding that “Los Angeles will not be a harbor for antisemitism and violence.” President Biden also condemned the protest tactics, saying “Intimidating Jewish congregants is dangerous, unconscionable, antisemitic, and un-American.”

Mayor Bass has also ordered increased police patrols in the area and at houses of worship around the city and will meet with officials and faith leaders to discuss security measures and related issues.

The incident began when pro-Palestinian activists gathered in front of the Adas Torah shul blocking the door were quickly met with counterdemonstrators carrying Israeli flags. Video showed fistfights breaking out, with police in riot gear standing nearby. Numerous scuffles occurred along the street, with some protesters hurling obscenities as they wrestled one another to the ground.

Rabbi Hertzel Illulian, founder of the JEM Community Center in Beverly Hills, said the protest “doesn’t belong” in front of a synagogue. “I don’t think Jews would go in front of a mosque or the Christian people would go in front of a mosque to do such a thing.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)