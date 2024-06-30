Suicide Drone Explodes In The Golan, 9 Wounded, 2 Seriously

A suicide drone launched by Hezbollah fell in northern Ramat HaGaolan on Sunday afternoon, injuring nine Israelis, two seriously and the rest moderately and lightly.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack and said that it targeted an IDF base.

At the same time, a drone fell in an open area in Beit Hillel.

Earlier on Sunday, Hezbollah launched three anti-tank missiles at Metula. One missile scored a direct hit on a home in Metula, one hit groves west of the area, and one fell within Lebanon.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)