H’YD: IDF Announces Deaths Of 2 Officers Killed In Gaza, One Is An Only Child

The IDF announced the deaths of two IDF officers who were killed in battle in northern Gaza on Wednesday.

One officer was identified as Cpt. Roy Miller, H’yd, 21, from Hertziliya. He served as a platoon commander in the Rotem Battalion of the Givati Brigade and was killed in a clash with terrorists inside a building. Another officer and a soldier were seriously wounded in the same incident.

The second officer was identified as Cpt. Elay Elisha Lugasi, H’yd, 21, from Kiryat Shmona. He served as a platoon commander in the 7th Armored Brigade’s 75th Battalion and was killed by anti-tank fire in the Shijaiyah neighborhood of Gaza City. Three other soldiers were seriously wounded in the same incident.

Lugasi, z’l, is an only child whose parents are evacuees from Kiryat Shmona. He was injured in battle at the beginning of the war and after recovering and undergoing rehabilitation, he insisted on returning to his soldiers as quickly as possible.

Their deaths increase the death toll of soldiers killed in the war in Gaza to 324.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)