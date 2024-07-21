After 8 Days: Israel Receives Confirmation That Hamas No. 2 Deif Is Dead

Israel received confirmation on Sunday that after seven failed assassination attempts over decades, the IDF finally succeeded in killing Hamas No. 2 leader Muhammad Deif.

Channel 14 News first reported the news and shortly later, the Srugim newsite reported that an IDF official confirmed that the news was true.

The IDF carried out the targeted strike to eliminate Deif last Shabbos using bunker-buster bombs and a “ring of fire,” making it unlikely that Deif survived the attack. However, there was no official confirmation of his death until today.

Deif, one of the masterminds behind the October 7th attack, was on Israel’s most-wanted list for over 25 years for his role as the mastermind behind many deadly terror attacks that killed dozens of Israelis, including bus bombings.

During Operation Guardian of the Walls in 2021, Israel twice attempted to eliminate Dief but he narrowly escaped with his life both times. Previously, Israel tried to eliminate him during Operation Protective Edge in 2014, and in 2006, 2002, and 2001. Deif lost an eye in one attempt and was seriously injured in the 2006 attempt.

Following the attack on Deif, Prime Minister Netanyahu said: “Muhammad Dief is an arch-murderer, the chief of staff of Hamas, No. 2 in the chain of command. He is the architect and leader of the October 7 massacre and many other terror attacks. His hands are covered in the blood of many Israelis.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)