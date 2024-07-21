Appreciating the Heart – Mah Rabu Maasecha Hashem – How awesome are Your Works, Hashem!

by Rabbi Yair Hoffman

The Chovos HaL’vavos in his Shaar Habechinah states that looking at the wonders of the world and seeing the incredible intricacy of them all is, in fact, an obligation. He writes that the unity of Hashem and can be demonstrated by examining of the wisdom in the Universe that Hashem made. He writes that it is the most direct way to a true realization of Hashem’s existence.

He further writes that the benefits Hashem bestows upon His creatures are all-embracing, as Dovid HaMelech says, “Tov Hashem laKol” (Tehilim 145:9), nevertheless, the majority of mankind are too blind to recognize these benefits or comprehend them, and they do not think things over – One reason that he mentions is that there is a lack within us of good midos – particularly hakaras hatov.

Having just survived a widow-maker heart attack, I had the opportunity to reflect upon the incredible Niflaos HaBorei that lies within us – the heart. It is a pump more powerful than all others and yet is only the size of a human fist. Miraculously, it pumps some 2000 gallons a day! Imagine a room 20 feet long ten feet high and ten feet wide. That’s 2000 gallons.

The rhythm is the same constantly and is relentless, beating approximately 100,000 times each day. And if not for the oily cholent, the kishka, the potato kugel, and the salt, and the sugar – it would function without major issues. Lev Tahor bara li elokim can perhaps also be understood in this manner.

Hashem further created a highly sophisticated and intricate network of roadways or vessels that extends over 60,000 miles. That is from New York City to California some 20 times. This remarkable organ, a masterpiece of Divine engineering, is the center of our life. It diligently distributes oxygen and essential nutrients through the blood to every cell within the body. Ki יaDam hu haNefesh (Dvarim 12:23).

This circulation of life-sustaining blood is orchestrated by the heart’s intricate structure. The organ as designed by the Borei Olam is composed of robust layers of muscle, meticulously arranged to ensure optimal performance. The pericardium, a delicate outer layer, encases the heart, while the endocardium lines its inner chambers.

Within the heart lie four distinct chambers: two atria and two ventricles. The atria act as receiving points for incoming blood, while the ventricles, the powerhouses of the heart, propel the blood outward. An ingenious system of valves, including the tricuspid, mitral, pulmonary, and aortic valves, governs the flow of blood, ensuring its unidirectional movement.

The pumping cycle of the heart is a Divine symphony of coordinated actions. Oxygen-depleted blood returns to the heart, entering the right atrium and flowing into the right ventricle. From there, it is propelled to the lungs through the pulmonary arteries, where it undergoes revitalization through the intake of fresh oxygen. The oxygen-rich blood then returns to the heart, entering the left atrium and flowing into the left ventricle. The left ventricle, the heart’s most powerful chamber, then pumps the rejuvenated blood throughout the body via the aorta, completing the cycle.

This intricate process, a testament to the genius of its design, repeats with every heartbeat, an astonishing 100,000 times per day, 40 million times per year, and up to 3 billion times over an average lifetime.

The heart’s resilience and unwavering dedication to its task are awe-inspiring, a testament to Hashem’s wisdom as pointed out by the Chovos HaLevavos.

The circulatory system, an expansive network of veins, arteries, and capillaries, stands as a marvel of interconnectedness, a testament to the intricate planning that underpins its design. Spanning over 60,000 miles throughout the body, this vast network serves as the lifeline for every cell, delivering vital oxygen and nutrients and removing waste products. At the heart of this intricate system lies the heart itself, the driving force that Hashem placed in our bodies that ensures the continuous flow of life-sustaining blood.

My Tehillim name is Yair Nissan Ben Sara