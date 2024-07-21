Netanyahu Names Yariv Levin Temporary Acting Premier In Major Snub To Defense Minister

In a move seen by some as a snub to his intraparty rival, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed Justice Minister Yariv Levin as Israel’s temporary acting premier while he is in Washington this week. Additionally, Foreign Minister Yisroel Katz has been authorized to convene the security cabinet if necessary during Netanyahu’s absence.

The appointments come amid public tensions between Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, fueling speculation that the prime minister is seeking to assert his authority within the party.

According to Israeli law, an acting prime minister must be designated to assume duties when the leader is abroad or temporarily unable to perform their responsibilities. Levin’s appointment will ensure continuity of government during Netanyahu’s trip to the United States.

The move has sparked intrigue, with some interpreting it as a signal of Netanyahu’s distrust in Gallant, who has been seen as a potential challenger to the prime minister’s leadership. However, officials have not publicly confirmed any underlying tensions or motivations behind the appointments.

