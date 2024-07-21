Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Netanyahu Names Yariv Levin Temporary Acting Premier In Major Snub To Defense Minister


In a move seen by some as a snub to his intraparty rival, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed Justice Minister Yariv Levin as Israel’s temporary acting premier while he is in Washington this week. Additionally, Foreign Minister Yisroel Katz has been authorized to convene the security cabinet if necessary during Netanyahu’s absence.

The appointments come amid public tensions between Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, fueling speculation that the prime minister is seeking to assert his authority within the party.

According to Israeli law, an acting prime minister must be designated to assume duties when the leader is abroad or temporarily unable to perform their responsibilities. Levin’s appointment will ensure continuity of government during Netanyahu’s trip to the United States.

The move has sparked intrigue, with some interpreting it as a signal of Netanyahu’s distrust in Gallant, who has been seen as a potential challenger to the prime minister’s leadership. However, officials have not publicly confirmed any underlying tensions or motivations behind the appointments.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



2 Responses

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN WITHDRAWS FROM 2024 RACE, ENDORSES KAMALA HARRIS

WATCH: IAF Releases Footage Of Airstrikes On Yemen’s Houthis

NEW DETAILS: IDF Trained For Yemen Strike In Greece, Targets Were Selected Months Ago

After 8 Days: Israel Receives Confirmation That Hamas No. 2 Deif Is Dead

Netanyahu On Absurd IJC Ruling: “Jewish People Can’t Be Occupiers In Their Own Land”

“I Took A Bullet For Democracy!” Trump Slams Dems Who Call Him A Threat

Israel Downs Incoming Houthi Missile From Yemen

TRAGIC: Bais Medrash at Camp in Catskills Burns Down, Nearly TWO HUNDRED Pairs Of Tefillin Destroyed

TEHILLIM: 19-Month-Old Boy in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Vehicle in Pomona

MAJOR SHOMRIM OPERATION: Suspect Wanted For HUNDREDS of Burglaries In Far Rockaway, Flatbush, Arrested

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network