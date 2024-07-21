Emergency meeting at BMG for Torah in Eretz Yisroel

An emergency meeting held at BMG’s Ateres Esther this past Thursday night brought together over 100 Lakewood rabbanim, each with hearts aflame with passion and urgency. At stake: the future of Torah in Eretz Yisroel.

The asifas rabbanim marked the beginning of a critical mobilization effort within their respective kehillos to ensure that the kol hatorah in Eretz Yisroel does not, chas veshalom, die out.

The gravity of this moment cannot be overstated. While an impressive $84 million has already been pledged by philanthropists across the US and Canada, there remains a significant gap of $24 million that must be raised. For this, the roshei yeshiva and rabbanim are turning to us. The future of Torah in Eretz Yisroel needs you.

We urge you to take a moment to consider becoming a fundraiser for this historic, unprecedented, and vital mission. By doing so, you will become an eternal partner in the limud hatorah that has upheld our nation for millennia.

