Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Emergency meeting at BMG for Torah in Eretz Yisroel

Communicated Content

An emergency meeting held at BMG’s Ateres Esther this past Thursday night brought together over 100 Lakewood rabbanim, each with hearts aflame with passion and urgency. At stake: the future of Torah in Eretz Yisroel. 

The asifas rabbanim marked the beginning of a critical mobilization effort within their respective kehillos to ensure that the kol hatorah in Eretz Yisroel does not, chas veshalom, die out. 

The gravity of this moment cannot be overstated. While an impressive $84 million has already been pledged by philanthropists across the US and Canada, there remains a significant gap of $24 million that must be raised. For this, the roshei yeshiva and rabbanim are turning to us. The future of Torah in Eretz Yisroel needs you.

We urge you to take a moment to consider becoming a fundraiser for this historic, unprecedented, and vital mission. By doing so, you will become an eternal partner in the limud hatorah that has upheld our nation for millennia.

Click here to join: https://kerenolamhatorah.org




Popular Posts

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN WITHDRAWS FROM 2024 RACE, ENDORSES KAMALA HARRIS

WATCH: IAF Releases Footage Of Airstrikes On Yemen’s Houthis

NEW DETAILS: IDF Trained For Yemen Strike In Greece, Targets Were Selected Months Ago

After 8 Days: Israel Receives Confirmation That Hamas No. 2 Deif Is Dead

Netanyahu On Absurd IJC Ruling: “Jewish People Can’t Be Occupiers In Their Own Land”

“I Took A Bullet For Democracy!” Trump Slams Dems Who Call Him A Threat

Israel Downs Incoming Houthi Missile From Yemen

TRAGIC: Bais Medrash at Camp in Catskills Burns Down, Nearly TWO HUNDRED Pairs Of Tefillin Destroyed

TEHILLIM: 19-Month-Old Boy in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Vehicle in Pomona

MAJOR SHOMRIM OPERATION: Suspect Wanted For HUNDREDS of Burglaries In Far Rockaway, Flatbush, Arrested

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network