PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN WITHDRAWS FROM 2024 RACE, ENDORSES KAMALA HARRIS

In a historic and unprecedented move, President Joe Biden has announced his decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.
The announcement comes after immense pressure following his widely criticized debate performance against former President Donald Trump, which led to ever-increasing calls from within the Democratic Party for Biden to step aside in favor of a younger, more dynamic candidate.
In a follow-up message, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him atop the Democratic ticket.
Reacting to the news, Donald Trump said Biden “was not fit to run for president, and is certainly not fit to serve – and never was!”
The Clintons endorse Kamala Harris for President
House Speaker Mike Johnson calls on Biden to resign from office.
WATCH: Donald Trump gave NBC News his reaction to President Biden dropping out of the race
At 81, Biden is the oldest sitting president in U.S. history, and doubts about his ability to effectively serve another term have been growing. In contrast, Donald Trump, 78, has shown relatively few signs of slowing down, further intensifying the scrutiny on Biden.
This development marks the first time in U.S. history that a sitting president has been essentially forced out by his own party due to concerns about age and mental capacity.
Biden’s decision to withdraw has now set the stage for a vigorous search for a new Democratic nominee. The frontrunner to replace Biden is Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been a prominent figure in the administration. However, other notable Democrats are also being considered, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Each of these potential candidates brings their own strengths and appeal to the race.
The Democratic Party now faces the task of rallying around a new candidate who can unite the party and present a strong challenge to the Republican nominee in the November election – and they’ll have just a few short months to do so.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
7 Responses
has anyone told president biden about this decision?
Definitely voting for President Donald Trump שליט”א
She’d make an awful president and a terrible POTUS for Israel. Absolutely horrendous.
She’s going to be a lot harder for the Republican nominee to beat. He’s going to have to watch his mouth – which he can’t – and will likely hand her the presidency just as he served it to Biden in 2020. Remember, the only reason he lost is because he could not control his mouth. Now that it will be a woman, if he dares shoot off his mouth – as he is apt to do – he’s toast once again.
It is so crazy that the Democrats were in total denial until the whole world saw that the emperor had no clothes. It was so obvious all along. One might say that at least they had an ounce of brains to protect American dignity once Biden’s cognitive incapacity was exposed on the world stage. But nah – that’s giving them too much credit. They’re not trying to protect anyone’s dignity – they’re just trying not to lose the elections, and that’s the sad part if this. Until now, Trump seemed to be a shoo-in, but now, who knows?
A substitute candidate – a donkey with a far-left, woke, IED agenda who might actually win? Heaven help us! We just had a donkey open her mouth in last week’s parsha. Now let’s see who the next one will be.
Good job ywn for being the scoop so early!!
Will he be there “tichias hamesim”
Bad news, she’s got a chance to win which would be disastrous.