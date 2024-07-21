PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN WITHDRAWS FROM 2024 RACE, ENDORSES KAMALA HARRIS

In a historic and unprecedented move, President Joe Biden has announced his decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

The announcement comes after immense pressure following his widely criticized debate performance against former President Donald Trump, which led to ever-increasing calls from within the Democratic Party for Biden to step aside in favor of a younger, more dynamic candidate.

In a follow-up message, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him atop the Democratic ticket.

Reacting to the news, Donald Trump said Biden “was not fit to run for president, and is certainly not fit to serve – and never was!”

The Clintons endorse Kamala Harris for President

House Speaker Mike Johnson calls on Biden to resign from office.

At 81, Biden is the oldest sitting president in U.S. history, and doubts about his ability to effectively serve another term have been growing. In contrast, Donald Trump, 78, has shown relatively few signs of slowing down, further intensifying the scrutiny on Biden.

This development marks the first time in U.S. history that a sitting president has been essentially forced out by his own party due to concerns about age and mental capacity.

Biden’s decision to withdraw has now set the stage for a vigorous search for a new Democratic nominee. The frontrunner to replace Biden is Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been a prominent figure in the administration. However, other notable Democrats are also being considered, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Each of these potential candidates brings their own strengths and appeal to the race.

The Democratic Party now faces the task of rallying around a new candidate who can unite the party and present a strong challenge to the Republican nominee in the November election – and they’ll have just a few short months to do so.

