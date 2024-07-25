H’YD: IDF Officer Injured In Terror Attack Dies Of His Injuries

The IDF announced early Thursday morning that Cpt. Ariel Topaz, H’yd, who ws seriously injured in a terror attack on July 14, died of his injuries.

Topaz, z’l, 24, who was off-duty at the time, was injured in a ramming attack near the IDF base in Tzifrin in central Israel.

The terrorist rammed his car into passersby at a bus stop and then turned his car around and crashed into another bus stop before being neutralized by Border Police officers stationed nearby.

The terrorist was later identified as an Israeli-Arab from east Jerusalem.

