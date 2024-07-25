DISGRACE: Rashida Tlaib Held ‘War Criminal’ Sign As Netanyahu Addressed Congress

Politicians, media personalities, and social media users excoriated Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. who sat in the audience at Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress on Wednesday wearing a keffiyeh and holding a sign stating “war criminal” on one side and “guilty of genocide” on the other side.

Many social media users commented on how the sign reflected on her, with author Aviva Klompas writing: “Talib holding up her own name tag.” Dr. Eli David stated: “Breaking: Rashida Tlaib just announced who she is.”

“Rashida Tlaib continues to be an absolute disgrace,” Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., wrote.

