FURTHER DETAILS: This Is Why The Majdal Shams Rocket Wasn’t Intercepted

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said on Motzei Shabbos that the Hezbollah rocket launched at Majdal Shams, killing 12 children and injuring dozens, was a Falaq rocket with a 53-kilogram warhead. Hezbollah is the only terror organization that has access to the Iranian-manufactured rocket.

“We know exactly where the rocket was launched from,” Halevi said. “We examined the shrapnel. This is a Hezbollah rocket and whoever fires such a rocket into a built-up area wants to kill civilians, wants to kill children.”

IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee identified the Hezbollah commander who directed the strike as Ali Muhammad Yahya, who heads a rocket launching site in southern Lebanon.

The IDF launched an investigation into the circumstances of the strike. Initial findings show that there were no failures in the systems identifying the rockets and a siren was sounded 20 seconds before the rocket hit. Due to the short distance, it wasn’t possible to activate the siren earlier.

According to the IDF, the rocket was not intercepted due to the complex topography (the rocket crossed Har Chermon) as well as the fact that the rocket flew at a low altitude.

