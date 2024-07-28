Heartrending Cries As 10 Children Buried In Majdal Shams, Dozens Of Social Workers Sent To Town

The heartbreaking sight of multiple child-sized coffins and thousands of mourners filled the streets of Majdal Shams as the funeral of 10 of the 12 children killed by Hezbollah took place on Sunday.

The 10 children identified on Sunday morning ranged in age from 10 to 16. Four of the children are members of the same family.

Before the mass funeral, the IDF, Fire and Rescue Services, MDA, and Israel Police coordinated with the local authorities to establish a command room to ensure the security of Majdal Shams residents.

Paramedics at the funeral had to provide medical assistance to a number of relatives of the victims who fainted due to grief.

In the videos below, the mourners are heard chanting traditional mourning statements said at the funeral of a child: “Mother cries out: ‘Where is my child? Tell me that he’s not among the dead.'”

“With deep sorrow and grief, and with calm and complete submission to the will of G-d, Majdal Shams mourns the loss of its finest children and youths who were struck in the village stadium attack,” the village community said in a statement.

Ynet reported that dozens of Arabic-speaking social workers were sent to the town to support the families and the witnesses of the horrific attack.

Several members of the government attended the funeral and some mourners verbally attacked them, yelling: “Our children died and now you’re here? Why does Beirut still exist?”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)