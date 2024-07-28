Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Heartrending Cries As 10 Children Buried In Majdal Shams, Dozens Of Social Workers Sent To Town


The heartbreaking sight of multiple child-sized coffins and thousands of mourners filled the streets of Majdal Shams as the funeral of 10 of the 12 children killed by Hezbollah took place on Sunday.

The 10 children identified on Sunday morning ranged in age from 10 to 16. Four of the children are members of the same family.

Before the mass funeral, the IDF, Fire and Rescue Services, MDA, and Israel Police coordinated with the local authorities to establish a command room to ensure the security of Majdal Shams residents.

IDF spokesperson

Paramedics at the funeral had to provide medical assistance to a number of relatives of the victims who fainted due to grief.

In the videos below, the mourners are heard chanting traditional mourning statements said at the funeral of a child: “Mother cries out: ‘Where is my child? Tell me that he’s not among the dead.'”

“With deep sorrow and grief, and with calm and complete submission to the will of G-d, Majdal Shams mourns the loss of its finest children and youths who were struck in the village stadium attack,” the village community said in a statement.

Ynet reported that dozens of Arabic-speaking social workers were sent to the town to support the families and the witnesses of the horrific attack.

Several members of the government attended the funeral and some mourners verbally attacked them, yelling: “Our children died and now you’re here? Why does Beirut still exist?”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Heartrending Cries As 10 Children Buried In Majdal Shams, Dozens Of Social Workers Sent To Town

CRINGE: Barack And Michelle Obama Begrudgingly Endorse Kamala Harris In Awkward Video

DEVASTATING: Massive Fire Ravages Multiple Jewish Businesses In Fair Lawn, NJ, Including “Zaides Bake Shop”

Knesset Approves “Kosher Phone” Legislation To Accommodate Chareidim

Chareidi Journalist: “Netanyahu Fulfilled His Promise To The Lubavitcher Rebbe”

H’YD: IDF Reservist Killed In Battle In Southern Gaza

ALL TO WASTE? IDF Begins Cracking Down On Soldiers Using Donated Gear Despite Reported Shortages

WATCH: Trump Rips Harris As An Antisemite: “She’s Totally Against The Jewish People”

VP Harris Meets PM Netanyahu At White House Following Biden

STUNNING DETAILS: Hamas Terrorist Led IDF And Shin Bet Into Khan Younis Tunnel To Recover Hostages

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network