Netanyahu Makes Emotional Mi Sheberach For Every Hostage This Past Shabbos In D.C.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spent the past Shaboos in Washington, D.C., staying at the Watergate Hotel. During his stay, Netanyahu participated in tefillos with the Israeli delegation at the hotel. During Shacharis, Netanyahu made a Mi Sheberach for each of the more than 100 hostages held captive by Hamas. Midway through it, Netanyahu had to abruptly leave the shul upon receiving urgent news about the Hezbollah attack on Majdal Shams, which killed 12 Druze youths playing on a soccer pitch.

An attendee of Shacharis that morning shared with Bchadrei Charedim that during the Krias Hatorah, Netanyahu requested to recite Mi Sheberachs for the hostages. “Prime Minister Netanyahu emotionally read each name with great pain. He didn’t rush; instead, he deliberately recited all 115 names of the hostages still in captivity, seeking salvation and rescue,” the participant recounted.

As Mussaf was nearing its end, Netanyahu’s military secretary, Roman Kopelman, approached and informed the prime minister about the rocket attack that had killed 12 children in Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights. Netanyahu immediately left and went up to his room to conduct a security meeting.

Bchadrei Charedim also reported that the Cabinet Secretary, Yossi Fuchs, led Kabbalas Shabbos, and members of the Israeli delegation were provided with an ornate siddur inscribed with “Prime Minister’s Visit to Washington, Tammuz 5784,” as well as a luxurious tallis bag, donated by one of the participants.

The Israeli delegation’s stay at the Watergate Hotel included all the regular tefillos and a Shabbos meal, arranged by Rabbi Levi Shemtov of Chabad in Washington, with support from the Israeli Embassy and Jack Cohen, the hotel owner.

Note: The included photos were taken before Shabbos began, capturing the moments before everyone gathered for Mincha and Kabbalas Shabbos

