Agudath Israel Joins More Than 50 Others In Calling on Congress to Pass Universal School Choice

“Bring education freedom to millions of students across America who desperately need it!” That was the message of a letter signed by Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel of Agudath Israel of America and more than fifty current and former elected officials and prominent school choice supporters. The signatories included nine sitting governors and three former secretaries of education among many others.

The letter to Congressional leaders highlighted the support for universal school choice expressed at the recent Republican National Convention. While the letter didn’t specify any bill, it endorsed using a scholarship tax credit program as the vehicle to bring school choice to all 50 states. One likely vehicle is the Agudah-endorsed Educational Choice for Children Act. Agudah has long supported and helped implement school choice programs across the country including more than a dozen states that have adopted, or are poised to adopt universal school choice.

“While the focus of the letter was the party platform at the recent Republican National Convention,” said Rabbi A.D. Motzen, Agudah’s national director of government affairs, “our hope is that education freedom is an issue that lawmakers from both sides of the aisle can embrace as a common sense policy that benefits all children.”