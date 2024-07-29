AMID GROWING TENSION: 2 Hezbollah Terrorists Killed In Drone Strikes In Southern Lebanon

A car and a motorcycle in southern Lebanon were hit by drones on Monday morning, killing two people and injuring three others, Lebanese media reported.

The reports come amid growing tension in anticipation of Israel carrying out a significant attack on Lebanon in response to the Hezbollah rocket fire on Majdal Shams on Shabbos, which killed 12 children and injured dozens.

The IDF has not commented on the strikes.

Early Sunday afternoon, Hezbollah announced that two of its members, Abbas Hijazi and Abbas Salami, were killed “on the road to Jerusalem.”

Hours after the strike, the IDF’s Home Front Command instructed the residents of the Upper Galil to be vigilant and avoid gatherings.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)