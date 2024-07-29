Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
After 4 Hours: Security Cabinet Authorizes Netanyahu, Gallant To Decide On Retaliation


Following an hours-long meeting of Israel’s political-security cabinet on Sunday evening, its members granted permission to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to decide on the response to the Hezbollah attack on Majdal Shams, which killed 12 children and injured dozens.

The Prime Minister’s Office stated after the meeting that “the members of the Cabinet authorized the Prime Minister and the Defense Minister to decide on the manner of the response against the Hezbollah terrorist organization and when.”

Security sources estimate that Israel’s response will be “measured” and “limited” so as not to drag the region in an all-out war.

MK Brigidier-General (res.) Tzvika Fogel, chairman of the Knesset’s National Security Committee, told Radio 104.5FM that residents of the north, including the Haifa area, should prepare for rocket fire.

“The residents of the north, Haifa, and nearby areas should open their shelters,” he said. “I hope there’s no need for them.”

In Beirut, some flights were canceled due to concerns of an imminent Israeli attack.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)

 



After 4 Hours: Security Cabinet Authorizes Netanyahu, Gallant To Decide On Retaliation

