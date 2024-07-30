Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Israeli Killed By Direct Rocket Hit In Heavy Hezbollah Barrage


An Israeli civilian in his 30s was critically injured on Tuesday afternoon when a rocket fired by Hezbollah scored a direct hit on the HaGoshrim kibbutz in northern Israel. His death was pronounced shortly later.

Hezbollah fired a heavy rocket barrage of dozens of rockets into the area, one of which hit the victims’s yard. MDA paramedics rushed to the scene and carried out resuscitation techniques but could not revive him.

The police issued a statement stating ‘the police are currently at several rocket impact sites in the Galil. A preliminary report indicates that a man in his 30s was injured at one of the crash sites and is in critical condition. Police officers and bomb sappers are now isolating the impact sites and searching for additional remains in order to remove further risk to the public.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



