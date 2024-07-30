HATE IN HOLLYWOOD: Vandals Smash Windows At Khal Ahavas Yisroel [VIDEO]

For the second time in two weeks, Kahal Ahavas Yisroel Synagogue in Hollywood, California, has been targeted by vandals.

A security camera captured two men using a hammer or baton to break multiple windows on this past Thursday, prompting a police investigation and increased patrols in the area.

According to board member Doni Dror, the suspects recorded the incident on one of their phones and fled without taking anything. Dror believes the two consecutive incidents are likely related, given their proximity.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)