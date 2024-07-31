TERROR IN ISRAEL: Israeli Seriously Injured While Putting On Tefillin Near Kiryat Arba

An Israeli man of about 50 was seriously injured in a shooting and stabbing attack on Route 60 near Kiryat Arba on Wednesday morning.

The terrorist drove to the Okfim Junction and opened fire at the driver of an Israeli car and then got out of his car and stabbed him on his head and hand.

“The driver got stuck in his car between Kiryat Arab and Beit Anon,” Rescuers Without Borders stated. “There were also two girls in the car (his daughter and a hitchhiker). While they were waiting, the driver put on tefillin and a terrorist arrived in his car and fired about six bullets at him and then got out with a knife and attacked the driver.”

“IDF soldiers stationed in the area to guard the intersection saw the attack. A female soldier fired at the terrorist who escaped.”

Paramedics who were called to the scene administered emergency medical aid to the victim and evacuated him to Shaare Tzedek Hospital with stab wounds to his upper body. He underwent emergency surgery and is now in moderate and stable condition.

IDF forces launched a manhunt after the terrorist and set up roadblocks in the area.

Scene of the attack. (MDA)