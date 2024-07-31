MORE DETAILS ON HANIYEH’S ELIMINATION: A Missile Aimed Directly At His Body, Fired From Another Country

The elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh overnight Tuesday was carried out by a surface-to-surface guided missile fired from an Israeli aircraft from a neighboring country, according to Lebanese reports.

According to Sky News in Arabic, the missile that “was aimed directed directly at his body” killed Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards. The strike occurred at 2:00 a.m. Tehran time.

Haniyeh and his delegation, who attended the swearing-in of new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday, were staying at a guest house for war veterans of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in northern Tehran, sources in Hamas told Arab media outlets. According to the same sources, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the head of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), and his delegation were in the same building on another floor.

“Haniyeh, who had come to Iran for the inauguration ceremony of the president, was staying in one of the special residences for war veterans in north Tehran when he was martyred by an air-launched missile,” Iranian news outlets stated.

According to the New York Times, following the assassination, Iran held an emergency meeting of its Supreme National Security Council at the residence of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. According to the report, such a meeting is extremely rare and is held only in “extraordinary circumstances.”

Haniyeh’s funeral is being planned to take place on Friday in Doha, Qatar, his residence since 2019.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)