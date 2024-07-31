Iranian Leadership Is In “Utter Shock” Over Haniyeh’s Elimination

A New York Times report published on Wednesday quoted senior Iranian officials as saying that Iranian leaders in Tehran are in “utter shock” over the sudden elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in the heart of Tehran overnight Tuesday.

The officials told NYT that the elimination greatly humiliated the Islamic Republic, casting its security reputation in doubt along with its ability to protect its borders.

Initial reports from Iran rushed to claim that the missile that killed Haniyeh was fired from a “neighboring country,” alluding to Israel’s ally Azerbaijan, which borders Iran. However, according to a report, by Israel’s Channel 12 News, the missile was fired from within Iran.

Additionally, Haniyeh and his delegation were being hosted at a “guest house” belonging to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, one of the country’s most secured “safe houses.” If Hanieyh could be eliminated there, no one in Iran is safe.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)