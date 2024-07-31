Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Iranian Leadership Is In “Utter Shock” Over Haniyeh’s Elimination


A New York Times report published on Wednesday quoted senior Iranian officials as saying that Iranian leaders in Tehran are in “utter shock” over the sudden elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in the heart of Tehran overnight Tuesday.

The officials told NYT that the elimination greatly humiliated the Islamic Republic, casting its security reputation in doubt along with its ability to protect its borders.

Initial reports from Iran rushed to claim that the missile that killed Haniyeh was fired from a “neighboring country,” alluding to Israel’s ally Azerbaijan, which borders Iran. However, according to a report, by Israel’s Channel 12 News, the missile was fired from within Iran.

Additionally, Haniyeh and his delegation were being hosted at a “guest house” belonging to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, one of the country’s most secured “safe houses.” If Hanieyh could be eliminated there, no one in Iran is safe.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Khamenei: “We’ll Avenge His Blood, Israel Paved The Way For Harsh Punishment”

MORE DETAILS ON HANIYEH’S ELIMINATION: A Missile Aimed Directly At His Body At 2 A.M.

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Israeli Seriously Injured While Putting On Tefillin Near Kiryat Arba

EVIL ERADICATED: HAMAS CHIEF ISMAIL HANIYEH ASSASSINATED IN IRAN

SELF HATING JEW: NYC Comptroller Brad Lander Announces Primary Challenge Against Mayor Adams

CONFIRMED ELIMINATION: Senior Hezbollah Commander Fuad Shukr Killed In Beirut Airstrike

IDF Says That Some Hostages’ Bodies May Never Be Found

IDF Admits: Arrest Of Soldiers By Masked Police Officers Was A Mistake

IDF BOMBS BEIRUT: Hezbollah’s Number 2 Targeted; Wanted By U.S. For Killing 241 Soldiers [VIDEOS]

WATCH: Trump Clarifies Remarks on Christians Not Needing to Vote After Four Years

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network