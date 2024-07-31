IDF Demolishes Home of Palestinian Terrorist Behind Deadly West Bank Shooting

In an overnight operation, the IDF demolished the home of Murad Dahadhah, a Palestinian terrorist responsible for a fatal shooting attack in the West Bank in January.

The attack, which occurred on Route 465 near the settlement of Ateret, claimed the lives of two individuals: Amar Mansour, a 33-year-old resident of East Jerusalem, and Lara Tannous, a 42-year-old Palestinian pharmacist from Ramallah.

Dahadhah was arrested, along with two alleged accomplices, a day after the January 7 attack. The IDF has issued demolition orders to the families of the other suspects accused of participating in the attack.

The demolition operation took place in the West Bank village of Atara, where Dahadhah’s home was located. Israeli security authorities have classified the shooting as a terror attack with nationalist motives, despite the victims being Palestinians.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)