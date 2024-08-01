Israel Confirms It Killed Gaza’s “Osama Bin Laden,” Posts Video Of Strike

The IDF on Thursday confirmed the death of Hamas military commander Muhammad Deif who was targeted in an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis last month.

Although the IDF said that Deif’s death was certain, it did not receive concrete intelligence confirming it 100% until Thursday morning. It did not reveal what new intelligence information was received or how it received it.

“We can now confirm: Muhammad Deif was eliminated,” the IDF spokesperson stated.

Following the announcement, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant published a photo of himself crossing off Dief from a military chart on the wall of his office.

“Muhammad Deif, the ‘Osama Bin Laden of Gaza,’ was eliminated on 13.07.24,” Gallant wrote. “This is a significant milestone in the process of dismantling Hamas as a military and governing authority in Gaza, and in the achievement of the goals of this war.

“The operation was conducted precisely and professionally by the IDF and Shin Bet. This operation reflects the fact that Hamas is disintegrating and that Hamas terrorists may either surrender or they will be eliminated.

“Israel’s defense establishment will pursue Hamas terrorists – both the planners and the perpetrators of the 07.10 massacre. We will not rest until this mission is accomplished.”

