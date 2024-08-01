WATCH: Calls for Revenge & “Death to Israel And America” At Haniyeh’s Funeral In Tehran

Calls for revenge were heard as thousands attended the funeral of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard in Tehran on Thursday.

Senior Iranian and Hamas officials vowed to avenge Haniyeh’s death and carry on his legacy by destroying Israel.

As is customary, the crowds screamed “Death to Israel” and “Death to America!”

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Wednesday ordered a direct strike on Israel in retaliation for Haniyeh’s humiliating elimination in the heart of Iran.

Many Israeli social media users poked fun at Khamenei, who was seen at the funeral frequently looking upward as if he feared being eliminated by an Israeli drone amid the procession:

A brief view of the funeral from Tehran’s skies:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)