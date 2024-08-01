PLAYING COY: Asked About Haniyeh Killing, IDF Spokesman Says Israel Only Carried Out Airstrike In Lebanon

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari played coy when asked about Israeli involvement in the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, saying that the military only carried out one airstrike on Tuesday night, which killed Hezbollah military chief Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

“We struck on Tuesday night in Lebanon and killed Fuad Shukr in an accurate aerial strike. I want to emphasize, there was no other aerial strike, not a missile and not an Israeli drone, in the entire Middle East that night, and I won’t comment further,” Hagari said.

This statement comes after The New York Times reported that Haniyeh’s death was caused by a sophisticated, remote-controlled bomb smuggled into his room at a Tehran guesthouse, where he was staying for the inauguration of Iran’s new president.

Iran has vowed to exact revenge on Israel for Haniyeh’s death, although Jerusalem has neither confirmed nor denied involvement.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)