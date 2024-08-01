Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

PLAYING COY: Asked About Haniyeh Killing, IDF Spokesman Says Israel Only Carried Out Airstrike In Lebanon


IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari  played coy when asked about Israeli involvement in the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, saying that the military only carried out one airstrike on Tuesday night, which killed Hezbollah military chief Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

“We struck on Tuesday night in Lebanon and killed Fuad Shukr in an accurate aerial strike. I want to emphasize, there was no other aerial strike, not a missile and not an Israeli drone, in the entire Middle East that night, and I won’t comment further,” Hagari said.

This statement comes after The New York Times reported that Haniyeh’s death was caused by a sophisticated, remote-controlled bomb smuggled into his room at a Tehran guesthouse, where he was staying for the inauguration of Iran’s new president.

Iran has vowed to exact revenge on Israel for Haniyeh’s death, although Jerusalem has neither confirmed nor denied involvement.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Seven Airlines Cancel Flights To Israel Amid Fears Of Iranian Response To IDF Assassinations

NEW DETAILS: Hamas Leader Haniyeh Was Killed By Remote-Controlled Bomb, Not Missile Strike

Israel Confirms It Killed Gaza’s “Osama Bin Laden,” Posts Video Of Strike

WATCH: Calls for Revenge & “Death to Israel And America” At Haniyeh’s Funeral In Tehran

Top Pentagon Officials Were Stunned By Haniyeh’s Elimination

ISRAEL ON EDGE: Air Defenses On High Alert, Fighter Jets Patrolling Skies

WATCH THE VIDEOS! Trump Clashes With Reporter Over Kamala Harris And Racial Identity At Black Journalists Conference

Attorney-General Orders IDF: “Start Sending Draft Orders To Non-Working Bnei Yeshivos”

TEHILLIM: Skulener Rebbe (Boro Park) Hospitalized In Critical Condition

Three 9/11 Defendants, Including Mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, Reach Plea Deal To Avoid Death Penalty

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network