Israel Summons Turkish Ambassador Over Its Tel Aviv Embassy Mourning Haniyeh

Israel’s Foreign Minister, Yisrael Katz, has summoned the Turkish ambassador for a reprimand after the Turkish embassy in Tel Aviv flew its flag at half-mast in mourning for Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Katz said, “Israel will not accept expressions of participation in mourning for a murderer like Ismail Haniyeh…who committed the acts of rape and murder on October 7.” He added, “If the representatives of the embassy want to mourn, let them go to Turkey and mourn together with their master Erdogan, who embraces the terrorist organization Hamas and supports its acts of murder and atrocities.”

The move comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a national day of mourning for Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Tehran earlier this week.

Erdogan ordered all flags in Turkey and at its diplomatic missions to be flown at half-mast, and wrote on social media, “May God have mercy on my brother Ismail Haniyeh, fallen in martyrdom.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)