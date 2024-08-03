Israel Prepares For All-Out War On Several Fronts

With tension in the Middle East at an unprecedented high, Israel is preparing for a coordinated attack by Iran and Hezbollah in the coming days, Channel 12 News reported on Motzei Shabbos.

Israeli security officials believe that Israel may be attacked on several fronts and are bracing for the possibility of an all-out war.

According to the report, Iran is planning to attack strategic areas of Israel in Tel Aviv and Haifa as well as the homes of senior Israeli officials.

Iran has also warned that Hezbollah will deliberately target civilians in retaliation for the elimination of Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr.

The report added that Shi’ite terror groups in Iraq are also threatening to attack Israel as well as US targets.

Kan News reported that Israeli security officials also fear that Iran may try to attack senior Israeli officials or officials abroad along with its attack on Israeli territory.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)